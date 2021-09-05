Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Wentzville

(WENTZVILLE, MO) Gas prices vary across the Wentzville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.41 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Wentzville area ranged from $2.54 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.85 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Wentzville area appeared to be at Conoco, at 401 E Pearce Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Wentzville area that as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 401 E Pearce Blvd, Wentzville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ --

BP 3265 N Service Rd E, Foristell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.28 $ -- $ --

Mr Fuel 11 Mo-W, Foristell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 2.92 $ 3.24 $ 3.57 $ --

Phillips 66 3194 S Service Rd, Foristell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ 3.24 $ --

Petro 40 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.99

QuikTrip 55 Wentzville Pkwy , Wentzville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3055 Bear Creek Dr . As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.54 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.