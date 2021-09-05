CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewiston Times

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Lewiston as of Sunday

Posted by 
Lewiston Times
Lewiston Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kK3V4_0bnFcKc800

(LEWISTON, ME) If you’re paying more than $3.01 for gas in the Lewiston area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lewiston area ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $3.11, with an average price of $3.01 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lewiston area appeared to be at Irving, at 1813 Washington St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Irving

1813 Washington St, Auburn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.11
$3.46
$3.81
$3.34

Irving

449 Sabattus St, Lewiston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.59
$3.19

Irving

484 Center St, Auburn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Irving

1103 Lisbon St, Lewiston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.59
$3.19

Cumberland Farms

753 Sabattus St, Lewiston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.29

Cumberland Farms

145 Sabattus Rd, Sabattus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 94 Mount Auburn Ave. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Lewiston Times

Lewiston Times

Lewiston, ME
57
Followers
224
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lewiston Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lewiston#Gas Prices#Traffic#Gasbuddy Sunday#Walmart
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Federal mandate takes vaccine decision off employers’ hands

Larger U.S. businesses now won’t have to decide whether to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Doing so is now federal policy. President Joe Biden announced sweeping new orders Thursday that will require employers with more than 100 workers to mandate immunizations or offer weekly testing. The new rules could affect as many as 100 million Americans, although it’s not clear how many of those people are currently unvaccinated.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone who aids or carries out restricted abortions.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy