High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Lewiston as of Sunday

(LEWISTON, ME) If you’re paying more than $3.01 for gas in the Lewiston area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lewiston area ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $3.11, with an average price of $3.01 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lewiston area appeared to be at Irving, at 1813 Washington St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Irving 1813 Washington St, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.46 $ 3.81 $ 3.34

Irving 449 Sabattus St, Lewiston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Irving 484 Center St, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Irving 1103 Lisbon St, Lewiston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Cumberland Farms 753 Sabattus St, Lewiston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Cumberland Farms 145 Sabattus Rd, Sabattus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 94 Mount Auburn Ave. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.