Where’s the most expensive gas in Pahrump?

(PAHRUMP, NV) Gas prices vary across the Pahrump area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.69 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Pahrump area was $3.41 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.23 to $3.92 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 51 E Nv-372.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Pahrump area that as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 51 E Nv-372, Pahrump

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ 3.45 $ -- card card $ 3.92 $ 4.13 $ -- $ --

Chevron 5870 Homestead Rd, Pahrump

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.89

Horizon Market 840 E Nv-372, Pahrump

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrip Fuel & Horizon Market at 961 S Linda St. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.23 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.