Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Oxford

(OXFORD, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.84 for gas in the Oxford area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.54 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Oxford area ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $2.84 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Oxford area appeared to be at Chevron, at 502 S Lamar Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 502 S Lamar Blvd, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 701 Sisk Ave, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ 3.04

Chevron 321 N Lamar Blvd, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 1724 University Ave, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Chevron 725 Molly Barr Rd, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 825 College Hill Rd, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2528 Jackson Ave W. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.