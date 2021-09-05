Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Oxford
(OXFORD, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.84 for gas in the Oxford area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.54 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Oxford area ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $2.84 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Oxford area appeared to be at Chevron, at 502 S Lamar Blvd.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$3.20
$3.50
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.39
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.49
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2528 Jackson Ave W. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
