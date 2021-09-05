Analysis shows most expensive gas in Somerset
(SOMERSET, KY) If you’re paying more than $2.94 for gas in the Somerset area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Somerset area was $2.94 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.88 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 601 N Main St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.57
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 80 Washington Dr. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.88 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
