Analysis shows most expensive gas in Somerset

(SOMERSET, KY) If you’re paying more than $2.94 for gas in the Somerset area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Somerset area was $2.94 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.88 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 601 N Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 601 N Main St, Somerset

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Valero 601 Ogden St, Somerset

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Sunoco Ky-39, Somerset

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

Shell 55 Raleigh Rd, Science Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 5800 E Ky-80, Somerset

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Marathon 508 E Mt Vernon St, Somerset

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 80 Washington Dr. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.88 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.