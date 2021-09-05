Paying too much for gas Waycross? Analysis shows most expensive station

(WAYCROSS, GA) Gas prices vary across the Waycross area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $3.03, with an average price of $2.99 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Waycross area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 2034 Us Highway 84.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Waycross area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

BP 2034 Us Highway 84, Blackshear

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 1494 Us-84, Blackshear

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ 3.67 $ --

Circle K 1974 Central Ave, Waycross

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 2307 Plant Ave, Waycross

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 1736 South Ga Pkwy W, Waycross

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kroger at 1606 Memorial Dr. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.