Are you overpaying for gas in Russellville? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(RUSSELLVILLE, AR) Gas prices vary across the Russellville area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Russellville area was $2.83 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.76 to $2.9 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Russellville area appeared to be at Pilot, at 215 Ar-331 N.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Russellville area that as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.35
|card
card$2.90
$3.15
$3.40
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.13
$3.44
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.35
|card
card$2.84
$3.11
$3.40
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$3.28
$3.09
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1126 Old Ar-7. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.76 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
