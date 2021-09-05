High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Oswego as of Sunday

(OSWEGO, NY) Are you paying too much for gas in Oswego?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.14 per gallon to $3.27, with an average price of $3.21 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Oswego area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Oswego area appeared to be at Gulf, at E 10Th St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

Gulf E 10Th St, Oswego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ 3.29 $ 3.45 $ --

Fastrac 214 W Bridge St, Oswego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ 3.17 $ 3.62 $ 3.29

Sunoco 299 West First St, Oswego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.51 $ 3.81 $ --

Stewart's Shops 51 W Utica St, Oswego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ 3.85 $ -- card card $ 3.24 $ 3.59 $ 3.95 $ --

Byrne Dairy 97 W Bridge St, Oswego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.29

Stewart's Shops 120 E Bridge St, Oswego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.24 $ 3.59 $ 3.94 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Stewart's Shops at 51 W Utica St. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.14 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.