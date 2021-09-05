Paying too much for gas Kerrville? Analysis shows most expensive station

(KERRVILLE, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.76 for gas in the Kerrville area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Kerrville area was $2.76 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.69 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 2303 Sidney Baker St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 2303 Sidney Baker St, Kerrville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 857 N Sidney Baker St, Kerrville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 320 Junction Hwy, Kerrville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Valero 1805 Broadway St, Kerrville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 1980 Sidney Baker St, Kerrville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Exxon 816 Ranchero Rd, Kerrville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 505 Sidney Baker St. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.