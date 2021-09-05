CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man struck, killed by vehicle in Rancho Penasquitos

By City News Service
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 50-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle, while walking outside a crosswalk and in a dark area of the Rancho Penasquitos community of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

The pedestrian was crossing northbound across 10000 Carmel Mountain Road when he was struck by a westbound 2017 Hyundai Elantra a little before 10 p.m. Saturday, the San Diego Police Department reported.

The was pronounced dead at the scene.

``The male was not in a crosswalk and was in a dark area," police said in a news statement. ``Alcohol was not involved."

It was not known whether the motorist driving the Hyundai was cited or arrested.

San Diego police urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

