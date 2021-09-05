Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Sandusky
(SANDUSKY, OH) If you’re paying more than $3.07 for gas in the Sandusky area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.93 per gallon to $3.14, with an average price of $3.07 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Sandusky area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sandusky area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 1917 E Perkins Ave.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.10
$3.33
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.23
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 614 Crossings Rd . As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0