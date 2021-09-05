Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Sandusky

(SANDUSKY, OH) If you’re paying more than $3.07 for gas in the Sandusky area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.93 per gallon to $3.14, with an average price of $3.07 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Sandusky area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sandusky area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 1917 E Perkins Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 1917 E Perkins Ave, Sandusky

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 1105 Ramada St, Sandusky

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ 3.33 $ -- $ --

Marathon 1318 Cleveland Rd, Sandusky

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 2228 Hayes Ave, Sandusky

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Mobil 310 West Perkins Ave, Sandusky

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kroger 226 E Perkins Ave, Sandusky

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.23 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 614 Crossings Rd . As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.