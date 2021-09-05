Analysis shows most expensive gas in Gaffney
(GAFFNEY, SC) If you’re paying more than $2.71 for gas in the Gaffney area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Gaffney area was $2.71 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.62 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Gaffney area appeared to be at Pop's Corner, at 2901 Union Hwy.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Gaffney area that as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.74
$2.94
$--
$2.84
|card
card$2.79
$2.99
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$2.79
$3.09
$3.09
|card
card$--
$2.89
$3.19
$3.16
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.07
$3.42
$2.89
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1517 W Floyd Baker Blvd. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.62 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0