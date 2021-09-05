Analysis shows most expensive gas in Gaffney

(GAFFNEY, SC) If you’re paying more than $2.71 for gas in the Gaffney area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Gaffney area was $2.71 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.62 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Gaffney area appeared to be at Pop's Corner, at 2901 Union Hwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Gaffney area that as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

Pop's Corner 2901 Union Hwy, Gaffney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sav-Way 2305 Union Hwy , Gaffney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Petro Max 608 Hampshire Dr, Gaffney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.74 $ 2.94 $ -- $ 2.84 card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ -- $ 2.89

Exxon 1124 Chesnee Hwy, Gaffney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.09 card card $ -- $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.16

CITGO 102 Peachoid Rd, Gaffney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 1711 W Floyd Baker Blvd, Gaffney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.07 $ 3.42 $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1517 W Floyd Baker Blvd. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.62 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.