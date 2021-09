There’s just no figuring out these Yankees, unless you accept that they’re going to be really good for a few weeks, really bad for a stretch and then do it all over again. It’s been that way all season long, and considering how awful Aaron Boone’s crew often looked going 41-41 in the first half and of late losing nine of their last 11, it’s amazing that they’re still 17 over .500 after Wednesday night’s 6-3 loss to the fast-charging Toronto Blue Jays.