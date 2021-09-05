Don’t overpay for gas in Selma: Analysis shows most expensive station

(SELMA, AL) Are you paying too much for gas in Selma?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.84 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Selma area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Selma area appeared to be at Chevron, at 4865 Us-80 E.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 4865 Us-80 E, Selma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Liberty 1505 W Highland Ave, Selma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 2530 Us-80 W, Selma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 602 N Broad St, Selma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 2615 Citizens Pkwy, Selma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Z Tech 3766 Us Highway 80 W, Valley Grande

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pure at 2301 Broad St. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.