Analysis shows most expensive gas in Huber Heights

(HUBER HEIGHTS, OH) Are you paying too much for gas in Huber Heights?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Huber Heights area ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.02 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon , at 201 Valley St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 201 Valley St, Dayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Sunoco 4455 Gibson Dr, Tipp City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.75 $ 3.19

Sunoco 7186 Miller Ln, Dayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.39

Shell 2450 Needmore Rd, Dayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 3.78 $ --

Shell 8007 Oh-235, New Carlisle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 3.74 $ --

Speedway 3901 N Dixie Dr, Dayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Big Daddy's at 1627 E Third St. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.