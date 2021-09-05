Analysis shows most expensive gas in Atlantic City

(ATLANTIC CITY, NJ) If you’re paying more than $3.26 for gas in the Atlantic City area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.72 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Atlantic City area ranged from $3.07 per gallon to $3.79, with an average price of $3.26 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 7701 Ventnor Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 7701 Ventnor Ave, Margate City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ --

Gulf 7901 Ventnor Ave, Margate City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.54 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ --

Rocktane Pacific Ave, Atlantic City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.40 $ 3.80 $ 3.90 $ --

Delta 3600 Atlantic Brigantine , Brigantine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ -- card card $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ --

Sunoco 2507 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Sunoco Atlantic City Expy Mm 3, Pleasantville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ -- $ 3.49

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 1155 N Albany Ave. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.07 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.