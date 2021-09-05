Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Palestine
(PALESTINE, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.85 for gas in the Palestine area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Palestine area was $2.85 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.65 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 411 E Palestine Ave.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.95
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fast Track at 3804 W Oak St. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
