Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Palestine

(PALESTINE, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.85 for gas in the Palestine area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Palestine area was $2.85 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.65 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 411 E Palestine Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 411 E Palestine Ave, Palestine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 500 E Palestine Ave, Palestine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1009 W Palestine Ave, Palestine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1220 E Palestine Ave, Palestine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 2110 Crockett Rd, Palestine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 3209 W Oak St, Palestine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fast Track at 3804 W Oak St. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.