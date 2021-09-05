Are you overpaying for gas in Hazleton? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(HAZLETON, PA) If you’re paying more than $3.31 for gas in the Hazleton area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.23 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.31 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hazleton area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Gulf, at 419 E Broad St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:

Gulf 419 E Broad St, Hazleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Heights EZ Stop 419 S Poplar St, Hazleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 4.09 $ 3.65

Sunoco 1337 N Church St, Hazleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ 4.39 $ 3.99

Sunoco 64 Pa-93, Hazleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.36 $ 3.56 $ 3.96 $ 3.59 card card $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.73

Fuel On 492 Can Do Expy, Hazleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59 card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 543 Can Do Expy, Hazleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to J&N Mini Mart at 218 Pa-93. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.23 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.