Are you overpaying for gas in Hazleton? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(HAZLETON, PA) If you’re paying more than $3.31 for gas in the Hazleton area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.23 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.31 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hazleton area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Gulf, at 419 E Broad St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.79
$4.09
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$4.39
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.36
$3.56
$3.96
$3.59
|card
card$3.39
$3.59
$3.99
$3.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.29
$--
$--
$3.59
|card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.69
$3.99
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to J&N Mini Mart at 218 Pa-93. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.23 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0