CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar City, UT

Don’t overpay for gas in Cedar City: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Cedar City Times
Cedar City Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3krd3m_0bnFbiZF00

(CEDAR CITY, UT) If you’re paying more than $3.86 for gas in the Cedar City area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Cedar City area was $3.86 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.8 to $3.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 304 N Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Cedar City area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

304 N Main St, Cedar City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1075 W 200 N, Cedar City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$--
$3.62

Chevron

1100 W 200 N, Cedar City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.26
$3.62

Sinclair

1495 W 200 N, Cedar City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$--
$4.26
$3.62

Chevron

924 S Main St, Cedar City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.26
$3.62

Chevron

1744 W Royal Hunte Dr, Cedar City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.26
$3.78

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 1155 W 200 N. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.8 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Cedar City Times

Cedar City Times

Cedar City, UT
70
Followers
215
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cedar City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utah State
Utah Traffic
City
Cedar City, UT
Cedar City, UT
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevron#Gasbuddy Sunday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Federal mandate takes vaccine decision off employers’ hands

Larger U.S. businesses now won’t have to decide whether to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Doing so is now federal policy. President Joe Biden announced sweeping new orders Thursday that will require employers with more than 100 workers to mandate immunizations or offer weekly testing. The new rules could affect as many as 100 million Americans, although it’s not clear how many of those people are currently unvaccinated.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone who aids or carries out restricted abortions.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy