Don’t overpay for gas in Cedar City: Analysis shows most expensive station

(CEDAR CITY, UT) If you’re paying more than $3.86 for gas in the Cedar City area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Cedar City area was $3.86 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.8 to $3.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 304 N Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Cedar City area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 304 N Main St, Cedar City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1075 W 200 N, Cedar City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ -- $ 3.62

Chevron 1100 W 200 N, Cedar City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.26 $ 3.62

Sinclair 1495 W 200 N, Cedar City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ 4.26 $ 3.62

Chevron 924 S Main St, Cedar City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.26 $ 3.62

Chevron 1744 W Royal Hunte Dr, Cedar City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.26 $ 3.78

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 1155 W 200 N. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.8 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.