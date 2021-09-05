Don’t overpay for gas in Cedar City: Analysis shows most expensive station
(CEDAR CITY, UT) If you’re paying more than $3.86 for gas in the Cedar City area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Cedar City area was $3.86 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.8 to $3.89 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 304 N Main St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Cedar City area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.09
$--
$3.62
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.26
$3.62
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$--
$4.26
$3.62
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.26
$3.62
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.26
$3.78
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 1155 W 200 N. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.8 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
