Are you overpaying for gas in Wenatchee? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(WENATCHEE, WA) Are you paying too much for gas in Wenatchee?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.38 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Wenatchee area ranged from $3.51 per gallon to $3.89, with an average price of $3.68 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1041 N Miller St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1041 N Miller St, Wenatchee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.59 card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 3.69

76 139 Easy St, Wenatchee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.75 $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ -- card card $ 3.85 $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ --

7-Eleven 87 9Th St Ne, East Wenatchee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.81 $ 4.02 $ 4.13 $ --

Chevron 860 S Mission St, Wenatchee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ -- $ 4.19 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 3330 Sunset Hwy, East Wenatchee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ --

Shell 153 Easy St, Wenatchee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Safeway at 501 N Miller St. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.51 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.