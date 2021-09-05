Don’t overpay for gas in Moses Lake: Analysis shows most expensive station

(MOSES LAKE, WA) Gas prices vary across the Moses Lake area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.79 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Moses Lake area ranged from $3.41 per gallon to $4.2, with an average price of $3.78 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Moses Lake area appeared to be at Chevron, at 4421 Pitchard Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 4421 Pitchard Rd, Moses Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.20 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1253 S Pioneer Way, Moses Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.79 card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.89

Chevron 1802 Kittleson Rd, Moses Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Ernie's Truck Stop 1810 E Kittleson Rd, Moses Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.78

Affordable Auto Service 724 E Broadway Ave, Moses Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ 4.49 $ --

Sunval 1819 Kittleson Rd, Moses Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Half-Sun Travel Plaza at 420 S Wanapum Dr. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.41 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.