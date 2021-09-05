CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Don’t overpay for gas in Moses Lake: Analysis shows most expensive station

Moses Lake News Alert
Moses Lake News Alert
 4 days ago
(MOSES LAKE, WA) Gas prices vary across the Moses Lake area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.79 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Moses Lake area ranged from $3.41 per gallon to $4.2, with an average price of $3.78 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Moses Lake area appeared to be at Chevron, at 4421 Pitchard Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

4421 Pitchard Rd, Moses Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.20
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1253 S Pioneer Way, Moses Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.79
card
card$4.09
$--
$--
$3.89

Chevron

1802 Kittleson Rd, Moses Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$--
$--
$--
card
card$4.09
$--
$--
$--

Ernie's Truck Stop

1810 E Kittleson Rd, Moses Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$--
$--
$3.78

Affordable Auto Service

724 E Broadway Ave, Moses Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$--
$4.49
$--

Sunval

1819 Kittleson Rd, Moses Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Half-Sun Travel Plaza at 420 S Wanapum Dr. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.41 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

