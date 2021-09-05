Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Elizabeth City

(ELIZABETH CITY, NC) Gas prices vary across the Elizabeth City area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Elizabeth City area was $2.93 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $3.05 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 660 Old Us-17 S.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 660 Old Us-17 S, Elizabeth City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Shell 1416 W Ehringhaus St, Elizabeth City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ --

Marathon 500 S Hughes Blvd, Elizabeth City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

76 444 S Hughes Blvd, Elizabeth City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

BP 1008 Us Highway 17 S, Elizabeth City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

CITGO 410 S Hughes Blvd, Elizabeth City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.78 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Eagle Mart at 1900 N Rd St . As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.