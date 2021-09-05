Where’s the most expensive gas in Bartlesville?

(BARTLESVILLE, OK) If you’re paying more than $2.94 for gas in the Bartlesville area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.55 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Bartlesville area was $2.94 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.74 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 1835 Sw Frank Phillips Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 1835 Sw Frank Phillips Blvd, Bartlesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Phillips 66 2557 Se Washington Blvd, Bartlesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 2.99

Conoco 2501 Se Washington Blvd, Bartlesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Phillips 66 2390 N Osage Ave, Dewey

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.33 $ 3.48 $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to VP Racing Fuels at 16457 Ok-123. As of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.