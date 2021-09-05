Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Busts by NFL model that nailed Smith-Schuster's disappointing season
J.K. Dobbins had just 10 touches in the preseason, but the final one may have altered the Baltimore Ravens' season. Dobbins tore his ACL in the team's final preseason game, leaving the Ravens without their top running back and leaving his owners with one of the 2021 Fantasy football busts on their hands. Dobbins was ranked as an RB2 across all formats, so his owners will be scrambling to find someone in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings to replace him with the season quickly approaching.www.cbssports.com
