Analysis shows most expensive gas in Manitowoc

(MANITOWOC, WI) Gas prices vary across the Manitowoc area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Manitowoc area ranged from $2.97 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.06 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Manitowoc area appeared to be at CITGO, at 1710 S 10Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Manitowoc area that as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 1710 S 10Th St, Manitowoc

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.80 $ --

Mobil 3300 Dewey St, Manitowoc

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Shell 5050 Hecker Rd, Manitowoc

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Trip 1137 S 10Th St, Manitowoc

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ -- $ --

Kwik Trip 401 N 8Th St, Manitowoc

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ 3.77 $ 3.19

Marathon 1807 Washington St, Manitowoc

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 1409 N 8Th St. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.97 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.