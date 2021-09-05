High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Hinesville as of Sunday
(HINESVILLE, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.97 for gas in the Hinesville area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Hinesville area was $2.97 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $3.04 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hinesville area appeared to be at Enmarket, at 715 E Oglethorpe Hwy .
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.48
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.31
$3.64
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.49
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.14
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 801-A General Stewart Way. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
