High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Hinesville as of Sunday

(HINESVILLE, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.97 for gas in the Hinesville area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Hinesville area was $2.97 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $3.04 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hinesville area appeared to be at Enmarket, at 715 E Oglethorpe Hwy .

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Enmarket 715 E Oglethorpe Hwy , Hinesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Parker's 2475 Ga-196 W, Hinesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.48 $ -- $ --

Enmarket 203 W Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Circle K 463 W Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.31 $ 3.64 $ --

Kroger 555 A West Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ 2.98

Parker's 58 Old Sunbury Rd, Hinesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 801-A General Stewart Way. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.