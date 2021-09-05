Are you overpaying for gas in Bonney Lake? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(BONNEY LAKE, WA) Are you paying too much for gas in Bonney Lake?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.66 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Bonney Lake area ranged from $3.53 per gallon to $4.19, with an average price of $3.93 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 2320 136 Ave E.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Bonney Lake area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 2320 136 Ave E, Sumner

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 3.59

Chevron 11802 S Meridian, Puyallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 21406 Wa-410, Bonney Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.17 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 18311 Veterans Memorial Dr E, Bonney Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ 4.09

Chevron 18321 Wa-410, Bonney Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.23 $ -- $ --

Chevron 1502 S Meridian, Puyallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ -- $ 3.89 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ -- $ 3.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1201 39Th Ave Sw. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.53 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.