Paying too much for gas Burlington? Analysis shows most expensive station

(BURLINGTON, VT) Gas prices vary across the Burlington area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.33 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Burlington area ranged from $2.92 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $3.14 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Burlington area appeared to be at Mobil, at 93 S Winooski Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 93 S Winooski Ave, Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 219 Main St, Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 315 Shelburne Rd, Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Shell 1055 Williston Rd, South Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Gracey's Store 1333 Williston Rd, South Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 977 Shelburne Rd, South Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.61 $ 3.26

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 218 Lower Mt View Dr. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.