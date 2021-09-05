Where’s the most expensive gas in Cumberland?
(CUMBERLAND, MD) If you’re paying more than $2.98 for gas in the Cumberland area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Cumberland area ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.98 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Cumberland area appeared to be at Sheetz, at 210 Greene St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Cumberland area that as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.05
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.39
$3.69
$3.48
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.69
$3.53
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 911 E Oldtown Rd. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
