Where’s the most expensive gas in Cumberland?

(CUMBERLAND, MD) If you’re paying more than $2.98 for gas in the Cumberland area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Cumberland area ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.98 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Cumberland area appeared to be at Sheetz, at 210 Greene St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Cumberland area that as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:

Sheetz 210 Greene St, Cumberland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.25

7-Eleven 400 Maryland Ave, Cumberland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.05 $ -- $ --

Martin's 739 Park St, Cumberland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ --

Sheetz 429 Virginia Ave, Cumberland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.25

Sheetz 2045 Bedford St, Cumberland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.25

Love's Travel Stop 13300 Ali Ghan Rd Ne, Cumberland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.48 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.53

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 911 E Oldtown Rd. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.