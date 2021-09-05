CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ceres, CA

Are you overpaying for gas in Ceres? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Ceres Voice
Ceres Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zq20_0bnFau1M00

(CERES, CA) Gas prices vary across the Ceres area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Ceres area ranged from $3.75 per gallon to $4.79, with an average price of $4.24 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 4955 Crows Landing Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Ceres area that as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

4955 Crows Landing Rd, Modesto
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$--
$5.09
$--

Chevron

3621 Yosemite Blvd, Modesto
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.49
$4.59
$--
$--
card
card$4.79
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

2080 E Whitmore Ave, Ceres
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.59
$--
$4.99
$4.49

Chevron

3000 E Service Rd, Ceres
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.59
$4.69
$4.99
$4.29

Chevron

1230 Crows Landing Rd, Modesto
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.59
$4.79
$4.99
$4.49

76

2512 Coffee Rd, Modesto
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.49
$4.63
$4.79
$4.49
card
card$4.59
$4.73
$4.89
$4.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to GAS WAR & Empire Liquor at 5018 Yosemite Blvd. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

