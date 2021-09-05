Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Productive in twin bill

The Washington Nationals farm system has had an influx of talent recently and it looks like they may be adding two more top-level guys to the organization. Back in March Baseball America put out a new International Big Board and it had the Nationals linked to their top international prospect Christian Vaquero. Vaquero is a 16-year-old outfielder that has been given the nickname “The Phenomenon” on the international circuit. He looks like he has all the potential in the world to live up to that nickname. At such a young age he is already 6 foot 3 and 180 pounds. He will certainly continue to fill out as time goes on. On the field, he has a solid left-handed swing and has also begun experimenting with being a switch hitter. Defensively Baseball America says,