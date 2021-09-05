CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Productive in twin bill

 4 days ago

Kieboom went 4-for-8 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI across both games of Saturday's doubleheader split with the Mets. The young third baseman has caught fire over the last week, batting .348 (8-for-23) over his last six games with two homers, four RBI and six runs. The hot streak has pushed Kieboom's slash line on the year up to .248/.344/.419, and a big September would go a long way toward locking him into the starting job at the hot corner for 2022 and beyond.

#Mets
MLBmasnsports.com

Kieboom making most of latest opportunity to impress Nats

As the Nationals use the waning weeks of a lost season to gauge what they have moving forward, it won’t be unusual to see some new faces in the lineup or some known quantities in different spots in the batting order. That’s part of a retooling, and manager Davey Martinez...
MLBNBC Washington

Davey Martinez Likes Carter Kieboom as Potential Middle-Of-The-Order Bat

Martinez likes Kieboom as potential middle-of-the-order bat originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts. Carter Kieboom has hit fifth or lower in the Nationals’ batting order for all but one...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Washington Nationals: Carter Kieboom gets long awaited positive moment

How many times over the past two years have we’ve given up on Carter Kieboom? How many trade packages have we included him in? How many times have we cussed his name, and called him a bust? Well, at least on one day we are calling him a hero, for coming through in the clutch to send the Washington Nationals home winners in their season finale against the New York Mets.
MLBWashington Post

Nationals beat Braves with Juan Soto in the middle of a minor baseball drama

ATLANTA — All of this goes back a year, to the end of an Aug. 17, 2020, matchup between the Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves. Will Smith, the Braves’ closer, didn’t like that Juan Soto crept behind the plate between innings, trying for a look at Smith’s warmup pitches. So Smith told him to move, using colorful language, and Soto listened before blasting a 445-foot homer. Then Soto stared Smith down.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Freddie Freeman and his teammates had Juan Soto’s back after Will Smith plunking

This is why — and how — major league ballplayers are best at settling their own feuds. By the time Sean Nolin plunked Freddie Freeman in the first inning of Wednesday night’s 4-2 Washington Nationals’ victory over Atlanta’s Braves, pitcher Will Smith’s apparent vendetta on Juan Soto the night before was already taken care of.
MLBhawaiitelegraph.com

Reds look to break slump in twin bill versus Cardinals

The Cincinnati Reds admittedly are in an offensive slump after scoring a total of three runs during their three-game losing streak. After seeing Tuesday's contest postponed by rain, the Reds hope the extra rest serves as a wake-up call when they play a doubleheader against the visiting St. LouisCardinals on Wednesday.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Washington Nationals: Two More Big International Signings?

The Washington Nationals farm system has had an influx of talent recently and it looks like they may be adding two more top-level guys to the organization. Back in March Baseball America put out a new International Big Board and it had the Nationals linked to their top international prospect Christian Vaquero. Vaquero is a 16-year-old outfielder that has been given the nickname “The Phenomenon” on the international circuit. He looks like he has all the potential in the world to live up to that nickname. At such a young age he is already 6 foot 3 and 180 pounds. He will certainly continue to fill out as time goes on. On the field, he has a solid left-handed swing and has also begun experimenting with being a switch hitter. Defensively Baseball America says,
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Around the Horn: Adam Wainwright’s extension and more MLB rumors

We’re going Around the Horn, taking a peek at the latest on Adam Wainwright’s extension talks and more MLB rumors, news and notes. After signing Yadier Molina to a one-year, $10 million contract extension, Adam Wainwright is next on the St. Louis Cardinals’ to-do list. And after Wainwright, 40, said he plans on pitching in 2022, the two sides could soon engage in negotiations.
MLBwhopam.com

Reds & Cardinals split twin bill, Braves lose, Cubs win Wednesday

The St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds got the best of each other in a doubleheader in Cincinnati. Paul Goldschmidt homered twice, including the go-ahead home run to give St. Louis a 5-4 win in Game One. In the second game, Nick Castellanos hit a two-run home run in the first and a grand slam in the second as the Reds won 12-2. Sonny Gray allowed just two runs over five innings to earn the win.
MLBReading Eagle

Twin Valley product A.J. Alexy set to make MLB debut for Texas

Former Twin Valley pitcher A.J. Alexy will make his major league debut Monday night at 8:05 when he starts for Texas against visiting Colorado, the Rangers announced Sunday. The 23-year-old Alexy, a 6-4, 195-pound right-hander, was added to the Rangers’ 40-man roster last winter. He has an impressive 1.66 ERA this year with 76 strikeouts and 27 walks in 65 innings at Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock.
MLBBirmingham Star

Mets keep making playoff push in twin bill vs. Nationals

The New York Mets dodged a major disappointment Friday night, when they got some help from a pair of unlikely sources in their bid to climb back into the National League East race. Now the Mets' favorite setting -- a doubleheader -- awaits with a pitcher who has thrived in...
MLBTalking Chop

The Daily Chop: NL East lead, Freddie Freeman contract, Marcell Ozuna and more

It wasn’t pretty and it certainly wasn’t easy, but the Atlanta Braves outlasted the Washington Nationals 7-6 in 10 innings Thursday night to come away with a much-needed series win. Coupled with losses by the Phillies and the Mets, the Braves extended their NL East lead to 3.5 games over Philadelphia and 5.0 games over New York. Atlanta will continue its homestand Friday when they open a three-game series against the Miami Marlins.
MLBclevelandstar.com

MLB roundup: Jays win as Yanks' Gerrit Cole (hamstring) exits

Marcus Semien continued his home run binge with a solo shot, Alejandro Kirk homered twice and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays extended their winning streak to six games Tuesday with a 5-1 victory over the New York Yankees, who lost ace Gerrit Cole to a hamstring injury. The Blue Jays...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB K Props, September 8th: Anderson, McKenzie, Toussaint K Props

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Tyler Anderson O/U 3.5 Strikeouts vs. Astros. Tyler Anderson went 5.1 innings pitched and struck...
MLBNBC Sports

Nats walk-off over Mets on Kieboom game-winner

Though this Nationals’ season won't go down in the history books as a memorable one, the club has shown heart in a season of uncertainty. That trend continued on Monday as the Nats walked off on the visiting New York Mets. In the first inning, Washington fell behind early again...
MLBCBS Sports

Nationals' Josh Rogers: Added as extra man for twin bill

The Nationals called up Rogers from Triple-A Rochester on Saturday, Pete Kerzel of MASNSports.com reports. Kyle McGowin (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day IL to make room on the 40-man roster for Rogers, who will be the designated 29th man for the Nationals' twin bill against the Mets on Saturday. Rogers, a 27-year-old southpaw, struggled to a 7.79 ERA at Triple-A Norfolk before being released by Orioles at the end of May. He's turned it around since joining Rochester, posting a 3.70 ERA in 14 appearances (13 starts), albeit with only 49 strikeouts in 73 innings.
MLBchatsports.com

Mets Morning News: Mets split twin bill, Nimmo to the IL

The Mets split a doubleheader with the Nationals yesterday, blowing a nine-run lead in the first game before pulling out an 11-9 victory in extras thanks to a Francisco Lindor two-run homer and falling just short of a comeback in the second game, losing by a score of 4-3. The loss in Game 2 ended a seven-game winning streak, but the Braves and Phillies both lost yesterday, meaning that the Mets gained a half game on both teams and are 3.5 games out of first place in the NL East.

