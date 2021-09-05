Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Productive in twin bill
Kieboom went 4-for-8 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI across both games of Saturday's doubleheader split with the Mets. The young third baseman has caught fire over the last week, batting .348 (8-for-23) over his last six games with two homers, four RBI and six runs. The hot streak has pushed Kieboom's slash line on the year up to .248/.344/.419, and a big September would go a long way toward locking him into the starting job at the hot corner for 2022 and beyond.www.cbssports.com
