Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Danville

(DANVILLE, IL) Gas prices vary across the Danville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.08 per gallon to $3.31, with an average price of $3.19 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Danville area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Danville area appeared to be at FS, at 1905 Us-150.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

FS 1905 Us-150, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ -- $ -- $ 3.30

Phillips 66 851 E Main St, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 616 S Bowman Ave, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Marathon 109 S Henning Rd, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.91 $ 3.29

BP 3910 N Vermilion St, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Mobil 610 S Bowman Ave, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.28 $ -- $ -- $ 3.48

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 1212 N Bowman Ave. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.08 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.