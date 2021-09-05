Athletics' Starling Marte: Back in action Sunday

Marte (head) is starting in center field and batting second Sunday against the Blue Jays, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. Marte was held out of Saturday's lineup after being hit by a pitch in the head Friday, but he avoided a concussion and will only end up missing the one contest. The 32-year-old is in the midst of a modest five-game hit streak, in which he is 7-for-20 with a home run, two doubles, two RBI and seven runs.