Rogers will start the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Added to the 40-man roster and designated as the 29th man for the twin bill, Rogers will take the ball for his first big-league start since 2018. The lefty packs very little in terms of a strikeout punch (63 strikeouts in 90.1 innings at Triple-A this season), but he also doesn't hurt himself with walks. Rogers managed a 7-3 record, 3.70 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with Triple-A Rochester after being cut loose by the Orioles at the end of May.