CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Huron, MI

Don’t overpay for gas in Port Huron: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Port Huron Bulletin
Port Huron Bulletin
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wK9iu_0bnFae8y00

(PORT HURON, MI) If you’re paying more than $54.95 for gas in the Port Huron area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $138.74 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Port Huron area was $54.95 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.06 to $141.8 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Port Huron area appeared to be at Esso, at 160 Vidal St N.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Port Huron area that as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Esso

160 Vidal St N, Sarnia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$141.80
$--
$--
$--

Petro-Canada

81 Ube Dr, Sarnia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$139.90
$--
$--
$132.90

Shell

584 Christina St N, Sarnia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$135.90
$--
$--
$--

Petro-Canada

1010 Degurse Dr, Sarnia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$135.90
$140.90
$148.90
$128.90

Shell

1486 Plank Rd, Sarnia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$135.90
$148.90
$156.90
$132.90

Esso

1498 Plank Rd, Sarnia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$135.90
$150.90
$155.90
$125.70

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1237 32Nd St. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.06 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Port Huron Bulletin

Port Huron Bulletin

Port Huron, MI
101
Followers
217
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Port Huron Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Huron, MI
Traffic
City
Port Huron, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Vidal St N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Federal mandate takes vaccine decision off employers’ hands

Larger U.S. businesses now won’t have to decide whether to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Doing so is now federal policy. President Joe Biden announced sweeping new orders Thursday that will require employers with more than 100 workers to mandate immunizations or offer weekly testing. The new rules could affect as many as 100 million Americans, although it’s not clear how many of those people are currently unvaccinated.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone who aids or carries out restricted abortions.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy