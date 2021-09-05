High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Elmira as of Sunday

(ELMIRA, NY) Gas prices vary across the Elmira area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Elmira area ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.23 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Elmira area appeared to be at Kwik Fill, at 357 S Walnut St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:

Kwik Fill 357 S Walnut St, Elmira

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ --

Sunoco 625 Pennsylvania Ave, Elmira

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.94 $ --

Speedway 2036 College Ave, Elmira Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Tops Fuel 1600 Cedar St, Elmira

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 219 Oakwood Ave, Elmira Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ --

Fastrac 2204 College Ave, Elmira Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to On The Way at 102 S Main St. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.