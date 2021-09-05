Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Goes on IL
Loaisiga was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a strained right rotator cuff, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. The right-hander will be re-evaluated after not throwing for 10 days, suggesting he'll spend longer than the minimum time on the IL. His absence is a huge blow to the Yankees' bullpen, as he's arguably been the most reliable late-inning option for manager Aaron Boone throughout the season. Albert Abreu was recalled Sunday to pick up some of the slack left by Loaisiga.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0