MLB

Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Goes on IL

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Loaisiga was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a strained right rotator cuff, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. The right-hander will be re-evaluated after not throwing for 10 days, suggesting he'll spend longer than the minimum time on the IL. His absence is a huge blow to the Yankees' bullpen, as he's arguably been the most reliable late-inning option for manager Aaron Boone throughout the season. Albert Abreu was recalled Sunday to pick up some of the slack left by Loaisiga.

