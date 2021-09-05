Where’s the most expensive gas in Gillette?

(GILLETTE, WY) If you’re paying more than $3.46 for gas in the Gillette area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Gillette area was $3.46 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.38 to $3.52 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Gillette area appeared to be at Kum & Go, at 719 Us-14-16 N.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Kum & Go 719 Us-14-16 N, Gillette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.52 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Flying J 1810 S Douglas Hwy, Gillette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 4.04 $ 3.83 card card $ 3.51 $ 3.76 $ 4.04 $ 3.83

Smith's 401 S Douglas Hwy, Gillette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ --

Sinclair 802 E 2Nd St, Gillette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 4.09 $ --

Sinclair 920 E Laramie St, Gillette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Shell 106 Us-14-16 N, Gillette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to M.G. Oil Company at 502 El Camino Rd. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.38 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.