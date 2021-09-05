Where’s the most expensive gas in Gillette?
(GILLETTE, WY) If you’re paying more than $3.46 for gas in the Gillette area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Gillette area was $3.46 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.38 to $3.52 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Gillette area appeared to be at Kum & Go, at 719 Us-14-16 N.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.52
$--
$--
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.45
$3.75
$4.04
$3.83
|card
card$3.51
$3.76
$4.04
$3.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.69
$3.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.79
$4.09
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to M.G. Oil Company at 502 El Camino Rd. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.38 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
