Are you overpaying for gas in Walla Walla? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(WALLA WALLA, WA) Are you paying too much for gas in Walla Walla?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Walla Walla area was $3.77 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.65 to $3.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Walla Walla area appeared to be at Chevron, at 102 N 2Nd Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 102 N 2Nd Ave, Walla Walla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.89

Chevron 1916 E Isaacs Ave, Walla Walla East

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 3.99

7-Eleven 1603 E Alder St, Walla Walla East

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.11 $ --

Shell 406 S College Ave, College Place

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 4.03 $ 4.19 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 315 N 2Nd Ave. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.