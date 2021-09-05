Where’s the most expensive gas in Pekin?

(PEKIN, IL) Are you paying too much for gas in Pekin?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Pekin area was $3.21 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.15 to $3.39 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 104 S 4Th St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 104 S 4Th St, Pekin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ -- $ --

Minit Mart 501 Mckinley Ave, Bartonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ 3.41 $ 3.71 $ 3.49

Casey's 12031 State Rte 29, South Pekin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.30 $ -- $ 3.85 $ 3.19

Mobil 1201 Court St, Pekin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.21

BP 700 Mckinley Ave, Bartonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.61 $ 3.91 $ 3.49

Casey's 19416 Springfield Rd, Groveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ -- $ 3.87 $ 3.24

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 560 S Main St. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.15 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.