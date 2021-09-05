High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Shawnee as of Sunday
(SHAWNEE, OK) If you’re paying more than $2.82 for gas in the Shawnee area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.82 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Shawnee area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Love's Country Store, at 1005 N Kickapoo Ave.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.22
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.79
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.49
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 14108 Acme Rd . As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
