High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Shawnee as of Sunday

(SHAWNEE, OK) If you’re paying more than $2.82 for gas in the Shawnee area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.82 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Shawnee area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Love's Country Store, at 1005 N Kickapoo Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Love's Country Store 1005 N Kickapoo Ave, Shawnee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.22 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Love's Country Store 100 E Walnut St, Tecumseh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.79 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 14108 Acme Rd . As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.