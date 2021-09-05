Paying too much for gas Beaufort? Analysis shows most expensive station

(BEAUFORT, SC) Gas prices vary across the Beaufort area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Beaufort area was $2.93 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.75 to $3.04 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Beaufort area appeared to be at Parker's, at 3440 Trask Pkwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Beaufort area that as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Parker's 3440 Trask Pkwy, Beaufort

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ 3.84 $ 3.14

Shell 2327 Boundary St, Beaufort

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marine Corps Exchange Mcas Beaufort - 7 Elrod St, Beaufort

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 3530 Trask Parkway, Beaufort

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Enmarket 101 Midtown Dr, Shell Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.75 $ --

BP 780B Parris Island Gtwy, Beaufort

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to NEX at 4 Sanders Rd. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.