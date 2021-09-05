Analysis shows most expensive gas in Seguin
(SEGUIN, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.68 for gas in the Seguin area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.68 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Seguin area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Seguin area appeared to be at Exxon, at 502 E Court St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.65
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1398 Eastwood Dr. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
