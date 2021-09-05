Analysis shows most expensive gas in Seguin

(SEGUIN, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.68 for gas in the Seguin area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.68 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Seguin area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Seguin area appeared to be at Exxon, at 502 E Court St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 502 E Court St, Seguin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Quickee Bee's 820 E Kingsbury St, Seguin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 953 W Court St, Seguin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 103 E Kingsbury St, Seguin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

VP Racing Fuels 105 N King St, Seguin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.74

MS Quick Stop 920 W Kingsbury, Seguin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1398 Eastwood Dr. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.