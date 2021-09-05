Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Cullman

(CULLMAN, AL) If you’re paying more than $2.80 for gas in the Cullman area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Cullman area ranged from $2.72 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.80 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Cullman area appeared to be at Texaco, at 201 2Nd Ave Nw.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Cullman area that as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco 201 2Nd Ave Nw, Cullman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 400 2Nd Ave Ne, Cullman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

Chevron 415 2Nd Ave Nw, Cullman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1408 2Nd Ave Sw, Cullman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Chevron 1701 Cherokee Ave Sw, Cullman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1935 4Th St Sw, Cullman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 18055 Us-31. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.