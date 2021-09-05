Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Cullman
(CULLMAN, AL) If you’re paying more than $2.80 for gas in the Cullman area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Cullman area ranged from $2.72 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.80 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Cullman area appeared to be at Texaco, at 201 2Nd Ave Nw.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Cullman area that as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.79
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 18055 Us-31. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
