Analysis shows most expensive gas in Marion

(MARION, IN) Are you paying too much for gas in Marion?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.05 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.12 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Marion area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 301 E 3Rd S.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Marion area that as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 301 E 3Rd S, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

McClure 130 S Branson St, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.14 $ 3.55 $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

McClure 722 N Washington St, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 2620 S Lincoln Blvd, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Clark 3801 S Western Ave, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

McClure 229 W Main St, Gas City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 975 E 500 S. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.05 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.