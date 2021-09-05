Don’t overpay for gas in Auburn: Analysis shows most expensive station

(AUBURN, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.41 for gas in the Auburn area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.76 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $4.09 per gallon to $4.85, with an average price of $4.41 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Auburn area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 13210 Lincoln Way.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Auburn area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 13210 Lincoln Way, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.65 $ 4.85 $ 4.95 $ 4.39 card card $ 4.85 $ 5.05 $ 5.15 $ 4.59

Valero 1650 Lincoln Way, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 9300 Chantry Hill Rd, Newcastle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.69 card card $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.79

Chevron 13381 Lincoln Way, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.55 $ 4.69 $ 4.83 $ -- card card $ 4.55 $ 4.69 $ -- $ --

Texaco 13190 Lincoln Way, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.54 $ -- $ 4.84 $ 4.37

Shell 390 Grass Valley Hwy, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.24 card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.34

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maidu Market at 631 Auburn Folsom Rd. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.