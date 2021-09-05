Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Wheeling

(WHEELING, WV) Are you paying too much for gas in Wheeling?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Wheeling area ranged from $2.92 per gallon to $3.1, with an average price of $3.03 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Wheeling area appeared to be at Marathon, at 223 Marshall St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 223 Marshall St, McMechen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 120 Zane St, Wheeling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Kroger 200 Mt Dechantal Rd, Wheeling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Sunoco 401 Main St, Bridgeport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 3.39

BellStores 431 Main St., Bridgeport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.39

Sunoco 101 Aetna St, Bridgeport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Smith Oil at 1805 Warwood Ave. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.