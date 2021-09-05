Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Wheeling
(WHEELING, WV) Are you paying too much for gas in Wheeling?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Wheeling area ranged from $2.92 per gallon to $3.1, with an average price of $3.03 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Wheeling area appeared to be at Marathon, at 223 Marshall St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.10
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.39
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.79
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.79
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Smith Oil at 1805 Warwood Ave. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
