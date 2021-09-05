Are you overpaying for gas in Sierra Vista? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(SIERRA VISTA, AZ) Are you paying too much for gas in Sierra Vista?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Sierra Vista area ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.02 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sierra Vista area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1860 S Az-92.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Sierra Vista area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1860 S Az-92, Sierra Vista

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.39

Chevron 5200 E Az-90, Sierra Vista

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Chevron 1796 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 76 at 2632 E Fry Blvd. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.