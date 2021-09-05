Where’s the most expensive gas in Paso Robles?

(PASO ROBLES, CA) Gas prices vary across the Paso Robles area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.80 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $4.19 per gallon to $4.99, with an average price of $4.44 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Paso Robles area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Paso Robles area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1849 Ramada Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Paso Robles area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1849 Ramada Dr, Paso Robles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.99 $ -- $ -- $ 5.25

Chevron 190 Niblick Rd, Paso Robles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 2401 Golden Hill Rd, Paso Robles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ 4.95 $ -- $ --

76 2400 Golden Hill Rd, Paso Robles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.67 $ 4.87 $ 4.97 $ 4.41

Chevron 1302 24Th St, Paso Robles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.55 $ 4.69 $ -- $ --

ARCO 1201 Ysabel St, Paso Robles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.55 $ 4.75 $ 4.85 $ 4.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors at 710 Creston Rd. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.