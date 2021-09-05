Where’s the most expensive gas in Hobbs?

(HOBBS, NM) If you’re paying more than $2.95 for gas in the Hobbs area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Hobbs area ranged from $2.91 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.95 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pilot, at 3710 W Carlsbad Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Pilot 3710 W Carlsbad Hwy, Hobbs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.59 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.41 $ 3.58 $ --

Alon 5312 N Lovington Hwy, Hobbs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 1825 W Joe Harvey Blvd. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.91 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.